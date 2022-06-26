Woman hospitalized after shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.

Cincinnati police say that they were dispatched around 3 a.m. along East 12th Street and Broadway Street.

Once they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she was then taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released information on a suspect or identified the victim.

Officers are still investigating.

