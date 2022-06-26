Woman hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.
Cincinnati police say that they were dispatched around 3 a.m. along East 12th Street and Broadway Street.
Once they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she was then taken to the hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not released information on a suspect or identified the victim.
Officers are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.