Woman hospitalized after shooting in OTR

Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Sunday morning.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.

Cincinnati police say that they were dispatched around 3 a.m. along East 12th Street and Broadway Street.

Once they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she was then taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released information on a suspect or identified the victim.

Officers are still investigating.

