Break from humidity

Looking at plentiful sunshine to start the week!
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Low humidity and cooler conditions have finally arrived in the Tri-State.

Temperatures feel downright refreshing as you step outside Monday morning after a muggy weekend with downpours Sunday.

The low will fall to about 60 degrees.

The high temperature will only reach the upper 70s on Monday afternoon and top out at about 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Conditions will warm by Wednesday as thermometers rise to 86 degrees.

Overnight lows will remain cool and in the mid-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat and eventually humidity will build back into the Ohio Valley by the end of the work week. Temperatures in the 90s will return.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend looks wet for parts of each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.

We will dry out nicely for the Fourth of July on Monday.

Highs will be in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

