Children’s Hospital announces $10M medical building in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday it plans to build a new $10 million medical building in northern Kentucky.

Cincinnati Children’s Union site will combine pediatric primary and specialty care, making it the first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s.

It will rise on a 6.4-acre parcel of Boone County’s Union Promenade mixed-use development that is currently under construction on U.S. 42 in Union.

The medical building will be visible from U.S. 42 near the highway’s intersection with Sweet Harmony Lane.

Construction will start next year and the Cincinnati Children’s Union Primary Care practice expects to begin seeing patients in 2024.

The medical building will initially be 25,000 square feet. The site design will enable the expansion of the building to accommodate future growth.

The number of employees who will work there has yet to be determined.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Northern Kentucky can receive world-class healthcare even closer to their homes,” said Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. “While the focus will be on primary care, we will also offer a variety of subspecialty care options.”

The Cincinnati Children’s Union location will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, speech pathologists, medical assistants and support staff.

The city teamed with developers on plans for the $150 million Union Promenade, which is to span 61.8 acres and include a walkable commercial district of office space, retail shops and restaurants as well as single-family and multifamily homes.

“Cincinnati Children’s will be an important part of Union Promenade, enabling families with children to receive the highest-quality medical care right in our own community,” Union Mayor Larry Solomon said. “The City Commission is committed to maintaining the small-town appeal of Union while ensuring that we provide access to such vital services.”

