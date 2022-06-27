Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Children’s Hospital announces $10M medical building in NKY

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday it plans to build a new $10...
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday it plans to build a new $10 million medical building in northern Kentucky.(Provided by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday it plans to build a new $10 million medical building in northern Kentucky.

Cincinnati Children’s Union site will combine pediatric primary and specialty care, making it the first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s.

It will rise on a 6.4-acre parcel of Boone County’s Union Promenade mixed-use development that is currently under construction on U.S. 42 in Union.

The medical building will be visible from U.S. 42 near the highway’s intersection with Sweet Harmony Lane.

Construction will start next year and the Cincinnati Children’s Union Primary Care practice expects to begin seeing patients in 2024.

The medical building will initially be 25,000 square feet. The site design will enable the expansion of the building to accommodate future growth.

The number of employees who will work there has yet to be determined.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Northern Kentucky can receive world-class healthcare even closer to their homes,” said Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. “While the focus will be on primary care, we will also offer a variety of subspecialty care options.”

The Cincinnati Children’s Union location will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, speech pathologists, medical assistants and support staff.

The city teamed with developers on plans for the $150 million Union Promenade, which is to span 61.8 acres and include a walkable commercial district of office space, retail shops and restaurants as well as single-family and multifamily homes.

“Cincinnati Children’s will be an important part of Union Promenade, enabling families with children to receive the highest-quality medical care right in our own community,” Union Mayor Larry Solomon said. “The City Commission is committed to maintaining the small-town appeal of Union while ensuring that we provide access to such vital services.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in OTR

Latest News

Lindsay Bass
Mother holds out hope for Colerain woman missing since May
A jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati was damaged in an early morning crash. It happened...
Downtown jewelry store damaged in crash
A Clermont County home is a total loss after fire roared through it overnight, dispatchers...
Fire destroys Clermont County home
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to stand for more questioning Monday