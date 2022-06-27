Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati mayor to announce legislation following Roe v. Wade rulling

Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to announce new legislation following the Supreme Court ruling.
Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to announce new legislation following the Supreme Court ruling.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to address the public on a new legislation Monday following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling.

“This decision strips the constitutional guarantee that women can make their own health care decisions, and as Mayor of Cincinnati, I will be fighting hard to ensure that Cincinnati stands as a beacon for women’s rights,” Pureval said.

Friday’s ruling on the 1973 case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

Abortion is legal in Ohio. After Friday’s ruling, Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a motion was filed to dissolve the injunction against the state’s heartbeat bill.

Later on that day, he announced that the bill is now a law, meaning that abortion is banned after the first heartbeat is detected. This could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO

Latest News

Trial continues for former City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld
Trial continues for former City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld
Lindsay Bass
Mother holds out hope for Colerain woman missing since May
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday it plans to build a new $10...
Children’s Hospital announces $10M medical building in NKY
A jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati was damaged in an early morning crash. It happened...
Downtown jewelry store damaged in crash