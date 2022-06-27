Cincinnati mayor to announce legislation following Roe v. Wade rulling

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to address the public on a new legislation Monday following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling.

“This decision strips the constitutional guarantee that women can make their own health care decisions, and as Mayor of Cincinnati, I will be fighting hard to ensure that Cincinnati stands as a beacon for women’s rights,” Pureval said.

Friday’s ruling on the 1973 case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

Abortion is legal in Ohio. After Friday’s ruling, Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a motion was filed to dissolve the injunction against the state’s heartbeat bill.

Later on that day, he announced that the bill is now a law, meaning that abortion is banned after the first heartbeat is detected. This could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

BREAKING: We filed a motion in federal court moments ago to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, which had been based on the the now-overruled precedents of Roe and Casey. pic.twitter.com/4TTYv8jeU2 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

