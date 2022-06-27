Contests
City councilman proposes reward for return of historic statue stolen from Eden Park

The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. It disappeared from Eden Park Thursday night.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City of Cincinnati Councilmember Jeff Cramerding is is proposing a reward for the return of an historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park.

The Capitoline Wolf was stolen from the park on June 16.

Cramerding wants to offer a $50,000 for its return.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

“This was a crime against art, a crime against parks, and a crime against all the citizens of Cincinnati. We hhope to see it safely replaced to its original place in Eden Park,” Cramerding said in his motion.

The motion will be voted on during the budget and finance committee meeting Monday at 1 p.m.

