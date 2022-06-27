City councilman proposes reward for return of historic statue stolen from Eden Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City of Cincinnati Councilmember Jeff Cramerding is is proposing a reward for the return of an historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park.

The Capitoline Wolf was stolen from the park on June 16.

Cramerding wants to offer a $50,000 for its return.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

“This was a crime against art, a crime against parks, and a crime against all the citizens of Cincinnati. We hhope to see it safely replaced to its original place in Eden Park,” Cramerding said in his motion.

The motion will be voted on during the budget and finance committee meeting Monday at 1 p.m.

I am proposing that the City offer a $50,000 reward for the return of the Romulus statue. Police believe this to be the work of scrappers, which is why we must work quickly to spread the word before this historic statue is lost forever. See my motion below. pic.twitter.com/XKlXyRSC1G — Councilmember Jeff Cramerding (@cramerding_jeff) June 17, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.