Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO

‘Unbelievably unprofessional, let alone completely disgusting!’
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman says a DoorDash employee urinated in her driveway after dropping off an order Sunday morning.

A DoorDash spokesperson confirmed the man is an employee and says he has been terminated.

Rory Fine, of Walton, says she ordered medical supplies for her sick 3-year-old son through the popular delivery service.

After the driver dropped of Fine’s order around 11:30 p.m., security footage shows him driving up the driveway with the driver door open, getting out of his car and then urinating facing the direction of his car.

DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway

“Obviously, I threw out the entire order and had DoorDash refund everything they could,” Fine said. “But this just highlights the complete lack of accountability people have lately with doing side jobs like DoorDash.”

Fine did not file a police report, but she did contact the delivery company for a customer complaint.

“[T]his is unbelievably unprofessional, let alone completely disgusting,” Fine added. “I’m an area director for a local company myself and would immediately terminate someone for behaving such way in full view of any customer.”

In response to the incident, DoorDash had their 24/7 Trust and Safety team investigate in order to take appropriate action.

“This behavior is entirely unacceptable and has no place on our platform,” the DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement early Sunday evening. “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously.”

According to the statement, the “Dasher” was deactivated from DoorDash and the company has reached out to Fine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a fatal car accident in Lebanon.
Pedestrian killed in Lebanon, troopers say
Colerain Township Fire Department said Pippin Road is closed in both directions.
Four kids, 1 adult taken to hospital after Colerain Township crash

Latest News

Lindsay Bass
Mother holds out hope for Colerain woman missing since May
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway
Springfield Township Firefighter Steve Hayden. Hayden was also formerly with the Colerain Fire...
Colerain announces death of longtime firefighter