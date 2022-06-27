Contests
Downtown jewelry store damaged in crash

A jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati was damaged in an early morning crash. It happened outside Richter & Phillips Jewelers at East Sixth and Main streets just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati was damaged in an early morning crash.

It happened outside Richter & Phillips Jewelers at East Sixth and Main streets just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A driver on Sixth Street ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and the impact pushed both cars against the jewelry store’s front doors, Cincinnati police confirm.

Both drivers have minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

