Mother holds out hope for Colerain woman missing since May

‘We are all worried sick about where she is.’
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Colerain woman who hasn’t been seen since May.

Lindsay Bass, 30, was last seen in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road on May 20. Her family says she was out walking her dog and that the dog returned without a leash minutes later.

Bass is 5′4″ and 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing charcoal sweat pants, hot pink high tops and a black long-sleeve shirt with the number 7 on it.

“We are all worried sick about where she is,” said Bass’s mother, Connie Smith. “We always just hope that, you know, somebody will reach out if they’ve seen her.”

Her family says Bass has sometimes disappeared for a couple hours but never for this long.

Shortly before she went missing, Bass was in an accident from which she suffered a skill fracture and noticeable injuries to her face. Her family says the accident made preexisting mental health issues more severe.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerain police.

---- CRITICAL MISSING ADULT ---- Lindsay Bass 30 years old Blonde hair / Blue eyes 5'4" / 120lbs Last seen wearing...

Posted by Colerain Police on Sunday, May 22, 2022

