Fire destroys Clermont County home

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County home is a total loss after fire roared through it overnight, dispatchers confirm.

Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed fire in the 3500 block fo Woodville Road in Wayne Township just before 3 a.m. Monday.

No one was home when flames broke out, but the people who live there are displaced, according to dispatch.

The American Red Cross was called to assist them.

Multiple fire departments responded.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

