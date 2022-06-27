Contests
Man arrested after firing at officer during foot pursuit in Price Hill

Ke’Shun Beasley
Ke’Shun Beasley(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man after he fired a shot at an officer during a foot pursuit in Price Hill on Sunday.

According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Quebec Road around 12 a.m.

As the vehicle slowed to a stop, the backseat passenger, 21-year-old Ke’Shun Beasley, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, they said.

Police said during the foot pursuit, Beasley fired a single shot towards an officer.

The officer was not struck, but Beasley was able to get away.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Beasley.

He was charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

