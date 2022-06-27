Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Lebanon identified

The man died at the scene.
The man died at the scene.(wsaw)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The pedestrian killed early Saturday has been identified.

Leonard Johnson, 74, was hit by a car on State Route 48 Bypass, between State Route 123 and Monroe Road, around 5:30 a.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says the driver of a 2014 Honda Accord was going northbound on SR 48 Bypass when he hit Johnson.

According to troopers, Johnson had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility prior to the crash. After walking from the facility, he crossed over the fence and walked up the embankment and into the roadway.

Johnson died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO

Latest News

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to stand for more questioning Monday
The lottery commission turned over more than $6.7 million in May to state of Mississippi.
Powerball and Mega Millions have a combined jackpot estimated at $674 million
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. It...
City councilman proposes reward for return of historic statue stolen from Eden Park