Pedestrian killed in Lebanon identified

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The pedestrian killed early Saturday has been identified.

Leonard Johnson, 74, was hit by a car on State Route 48 Bypass, between State Route 123 and Monroe Road, around 5:30 a.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says the driver of a 2014 Honda Accord was going northbound on SR 48 Bypass when he hit Johnson.

According to troopers, Johnson had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility prior to the crash. After walking from the facility, he crossed over the fence and walked up the embankment and into the roadway.

Johnson died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

