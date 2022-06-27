P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to stand for more questioning Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The lead FBI agent in the public corruption investigation that resulted in former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld’s indictment will return to the witness stand Monday for the third day of testimony.

Special Agent Nathan Holbrook was on the witness stand for the prosecution all day Thursday and most of Friday.

One of Sittenfeld’s attorneys began to cross-examine him on Friday afternoon.

Holbrook confirmed under questioning by Charles H. Rittgers that political consultant Jared Kamrass pocketed $15,000 FBI agents gave him for Mayor John Cranley’s campaign.

Rittgers did not ask Holbrook the date this occurred, what ultimately happened to the money or why FBI agents gave Kamrass money for a Cranley campaign.

Sittenfeld, 37, a Democrat who served on council for a decade, was indicted on two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official in Nov. 2020.

He was one of three council members charged that year in what prosecutors describe as a pay-to-play scheme in exchange for votes or support for development projects - in Sittenfeld’s case, contributions to his political action committee (PAC).

PREVIOUS STORIES | P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Here’s what we know about the jury | P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent confirms political consultant pocketed $15K meant for Cranley campaign | P.G. Sittenfeld Trial: What to expect

At the time of his arrest, Sittenfeld was considered by many as the front runner to be Cincinnati’s next mayor.

Prosecutors say Sittenfeld promised support for development deals in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his “Growth and Progress” PAC.

According to the indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money from “developers” in 2018 and 2019 while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official actions with respect to a development project before the city council.

Those “developers” were really federal agents.

Sittenfeld is accused of soliciting the money in exchange for his support to develop the former Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati that a former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with sports betting.

Sittenfeld also made it clear to the undercover agents how to donate the money, how much and what they would get in return, federal officials have said.

According to his indictment, he told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

Kamrass served as the treasurer of Sittenfeld’s PAC, processed his donations and also ran fundraising in the past for Cranley.

Like another major prosecution witness in this case (Ndukwe), Kamrass entered into a proffer agreement with the government “after the F.B.I. learned of his criminal acts,” court records state.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to keep Kamrass’ testimony out of this trial, describing him as “J.K.” and dismissing him in court filings as a “disgruntled former employee” who was “fired after Mr. Sittenfeld discovered he acted dishonestly.

Sittenfeld was “unaware” of Kamrass’ crimes “which were unrelated to his employment with Mr. Sittenfeld” or that Kamrass had a proffer agreement with the government when he fired him, a defense filing states.

Kamrass is expected to testify for the prosecution at some point this week about specific campaigning techniques and fundraising strategies of Sittenfeld and his campaign advisors.

Kamrass could be prosecuted and “violated federal laws, about commonplace, legal practices of campaign financing and fundraising” that are not related to Sittenfeld’s case, court records show.

Someone is referred to in multiple court records related to this case as “Public Official A.”

This person’s role is described in more court records as the mayor of Cincinnati during the time of the investigation:

“Under the charter of the city of Cincinnati, Public Official A could veto a vote of the council, but the council could then override Public Official A’s veto with six out of nine votes,” a defense’s trial motion states.

A recent defense filing said one of Sittenfeld’s campaign finance consultants lied to him “about having followed up with (an undercover FBI agent) to confirm proper LLC principal attribution information. As soon as Mr. Sittenfeld discovered this lie, he immediately fired the individual for dishonesty – an episode the individual has admitted to the FBI. Unbeknownst to Mr. Sitteneld, the same individual committed separate crimes – having nothing to do with Mr. Sittenfeld – while working for Public Official A, causing the individual to ultimately become a government cooperator.”

FBI agents began investigating public corruption in Cincinnati in 2017, court testimony revealed last week. Holbrook said in testimony last week he was transferred to the Cincinnati FBI office in early 2018 and given multiple open cases.

One involved Ndukwe, who then began working for the FBI in March 2018 and was paid $27,000 in cash by the government through 2018 and 2019 to target government officials after an investigation revealed his involvement in “campaign finance law violations in 2013, IRA early withdrawal violations and an assortment of other potential federal crimes,” court records show.

Ndukwe admitted to withdrawing $40,000 from an IRA account in 2013 and gave it to a friend who kept $5,000 and put $35,000 into bank accounts, allowing Ndukwe to avoid campaign finance reporting laws, Holbrook testified Friday.

He gave more than two dozen money orders in other’s names to Cranley and then-Cincinnati City Councilmen Chris Smitherman and Charlie Winburn and nine cashier checks that October, according to Holbrook.

Ndukwe’s “proffer” agreement with federal authorities that was read in court alleges Ndukwe met in 2013 with the three men and they discussed how to evade campaign donation limits.

Smitherman told FOX19 NOW last week Ndukwe’s a friend who has donated to his campaigns but everything was legal.

“I never had a meeting with Chine, period, to discuss the evasion of election laws,” he told FOX19 NOW on Friday night. “Any contribution he made to me in 2013 was legal. The feds have never come and asked me if what he said is true. They never walked into my room and said what is Chine saying? Is it true?’”

Winburn and Cranley could not be reached for comment.

In 2018, Ndukwe introduced Sittenfeld to Holbrook and other undercover agents who all posed as wealthy, out-of-town investors interested in Ndukwe’s development.

Holbrook said in cross-examination Friday that Sittenfeld became the target of an FBI investigation in October of 2018 and the investigation that started the previous year was related to something else.

Holbrook did not elaborate on the 2017 investigation.

Here’s who already testified, who could soon

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who served on council with Sittenfeld from 2013 to 2017 was the first witness for the prosecution last week.

Flynn’s testimony was limited to giving general background about how city government and council and development deals work.

The city of Cincinnati’s former economic development director testified second. Phil Denning is now an executive vice president at the Port Authority.

There are more than 40 other possible witnesses lined up to testify for both the prosecution and defense.

It’s not clear yet how many of them will testify.

That will depend on how the trial goes.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necessary,” court records show.

If, for instance, Sittenfeld does take the stand in his own defense, prosecutors would then have the option to present rebuttal new witnesses and/or new evidence.

Witnesses for the prosecution that could be called to the stand at any time include:

Ndukwe

Brunner

Kamrass, a Democratic strategist who has a political consulting firm with several Democratic candidate clients. Sittenfeld’s attorneys objected to him taking the stand, but the judge ruled last week he can testify because it relates to Sittenfeld’s “intent and conduct at issue in this case.”

Jay Kincaid, a political consultant and former chief of staff for Mayor John Cranley, who was in office from December 2013 to early 2022. After Kincaid stopped working as Cranley’s chief of staff, he was a lobbyist for Ndukwe, the FBI agent testified in court Thursday. Holbrook testified last week Ndukwe told him that Sittenfeld told Ndukwe to talk to Kincaid about how to “discretely” make donations.

Claire McKenna, a public accountant.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding

David Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction

For the Defense:

Stephen Leeper: President & CEO of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC)

Former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Michael Fisher

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach

Current Interim City Manager John Curp

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church

Dan Schimberg, president of Uptown Rental Properties

Matt Alter, president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48

Former Cincinnati deputy city solicitor Luke Blocher, who now works for Taft Stettinius & Hollister, a Downtown law firm. When he worked for the city, he was responsible for leading the divisions supporting the city’s economic development, real estate, municipal finance, land use and planning, and transportation functions.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.