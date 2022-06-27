Shooting leaves 1 dead in Evanston, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead from a shooting Monday night, police say.

Cincinnati police responded to a Shot Spotter notification on Woodburn Avenue in Evanston around 6 p.m., according to officers at the scene.

They found the victim lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Woodburn and Blair Avenue.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

