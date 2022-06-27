Contests
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Evanston, police say

Officers found the victim dead on the sidewalk.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Evanston on Monday, June 27.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Evanston on Monday, June 27.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead from a shooting Monday night, police say.

Cincinnati police responded to a Shot Spotter notification on Woodburn Avenue in Evanston around 6 p.m., according to officers at the scene.

They found the victim lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Woodburn and Blair Avenue.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

