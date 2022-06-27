‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have recovered what they describe as a “small arsenal of weapons” from the Madisonville home of a homicide suspect, a CPD spokesperson said Monday.

Michael Mueller, 70, had been wanted in connection with the death of his 66-year-old brother in Deer Park last week. Police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that Mueller shot his brother nine times while he lay in bed.

Deer Park police said afterward that Mueller was at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, Lexington police spotted Mueller’s vehicle at a local hotel. Lexington SWAT tried to negotiate with Mueller and eventually entered the room, where Mueller was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Deer Park police.

Cincinnati Police District Two’s Violent Crimes Squad received permission from Mueller’s father on Monday to search Mueller’s home.

Officers recovered 52 firearms, police say, all of which were loaded.

District 2 received info that Deer Park homicide suspect Michael Mueller had a small arsenal of weapons at his Madisonville home. On Monday, D2's Violent Crimes Squad got the consent of Mueller's elderly father to search his home. Recovered were 52 loaded firearms as pictured. pic.twitter.com/ajrcbLLSYw — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 27, 2022

