Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Topgolf Live Stadium Tour coming to Great American Ball Park

Registration opens at 10 a.m. on June 27.
Players will be able to tee off from the Bally Sports Club, aiming for targets placed on the...
Players will be able to tee off from the Bally Sports Club, aiming for targets placed on the field of Great American Ball Park.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have ever dreamed of teeing up golf balls at Great American Ball Park, you will be able to do so come October.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be at the Reds’ home from Oct. 13-16.

Players will be able to tee off from the Bally Sports Club, aiming for targets placed on the field of Great American Ball Park.

A total of 20 hitting bays will open for registration at 10 a.m. on June 27. Reds season ticket members and partners receive special access to a presale starting on June 23.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments for six participants. Prices start at $65 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Reservations are available on the following dates and times:

  • Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.
  • Oct. 15: 9:50 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.
  • Oct. 16: 9:50 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

To reserve tee times and for more information, click here.

Guests will not be allowed to bring their clubs. Topgolf will provide clubs for participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO

Latest News

Former Holy Cross star continues Andrew Whitworth's mission
Follow the Leader: Derrick Barnes pays it forward
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to begin June 28, reports say
Horn brothers
Family Feud: brothers battle in the Cincinnati Met
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Sauce Gardner gifts mom brand new Mercedes Benz