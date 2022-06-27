Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri

Some members of the group are being taken to the hospital.
A passenger describes the scene after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri. (CNN, Robert Nightingale).
By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (WXIX) - A Tri-State church group is among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed three people were killed: two train passengers and the dump truck operator. The collision happened on a public crossing that did not have lights or crossing arms, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Members of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Reading were traveling to Chicago following their mission in New Mexico.

According to a Facebook post, four church members are being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible concussions. Here is the entire post from Our Lady of the Valley Parish:

The Chicago-bound train derailed around 1:45 p.m. Monday when it hit a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, the Associated Press reports. Amtrak said the truck was “obstructing a public crossing.”

There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on the train, according to a statement from Amtrak.

Citing Chariton County Ambulance Service Superintendent Eric McKenzie, CNN says at least 50 people were injured.

Below is the full statement from Amtrak:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO
Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom

Latest News

Guns recovered from the home of a Deer Park homicide suspect on Monday.
‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect
Evening Weather Update
Evening Weather Update
Nagel Middle School in the Forest Hills School District
Forest Hills Board of Education selects new superintendent
Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
Cincinnati daycare’s license to be revoked permanently after worker accused of assaulting 1-year-old