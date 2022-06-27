Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
Some members of the group are being taken to the hospital.
MENDON, Mo. (WXIX) - A Tri-State church group is among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed three people were killed: two train passengers and the dump truck operator. The collision happened on a public crossing that did not have lights or crossing arms, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Members of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Reading were traveling to Chicago following their mission in New Mexico.
According to a Facebook post, four church members are being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible concussions. Here is the entire post from Our Lady of the Valley Parish:
The Chicago-bound train derailed around 1:45 p.m. Monday when it hit a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, the Associated Press reports. Amtrak said the truck was “obstructing a public crossing.”
There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on the train, according to a statement from Amtrak.
Citing Chariton County Ambulance Service Superintendent Eric McKenzie, CNN says at least 50 people were injured.
Below is the full statement from Amtrak:
