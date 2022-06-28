Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals holding 12 open practice sessions for fans

One of the open practices will be at Paul Brown Stadium.
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will have 12 chances to catch a glimpse of the defending AFC Champions starting on July 27.

Eleven of the 12 training camp sessions will be held at Kettering Health Practice Fields. The practice fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans and additional standing room on the sidelines.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. The Bengals encourage fans to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first come first serve basis.

Players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

Tickets will be required to attend the Bengals’ Back Together Saturday practice session.

The Back Together Saturday is scheduled for July 30 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tickets for Back Together Saturday are free and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information on how to access tickets through a presale beginning on July 12. Tickets will be made available to the general public on July 14. Find more information here.

During Back Together Saturday, fans will have the chance to take photos with the Lamar Hunt Trophy (given to the AFC Champion) and sit upon the Ruler of the Jungle throne.

Below are the date and times for all open training camp sessions:

Wednesday, July 27:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 28:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, July 29:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)

  • Gates open at 1 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Monday, August 1:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 4:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, August 5:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 7:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 14:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 18:

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check the Bengals website on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
Guns recovered from the home of a Deer Park homicide suspect on Monday.
‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect

Latest News

Rising UC sophomore breaks school, meet records
Pedal to the Medal: UC's McElroy is U20 national champ
Players will be able to tee off from the Bally Sports Club, aiming for targets placed on the...
Topgolf Live Stadium Tour coming to Great American Ball Park
Former Holy Cross star continues Andrew Whitworth's mission
Follow the Leader: Derrick Barnes pays it forward
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to begin June 28, reports say