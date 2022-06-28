Bengals holding 12 open practice sessions for fans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will have 12 chances to catch a glimpse of the defending AFC Champions starting on July 27.

Eleven of the 12 training camp sessions will be held at Kettering Health Practice Fields. The practice fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans and additional standing room on the sidelines.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. The Bengals encourage fans to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first come first serve basis.

Players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

Tickets will be required to attend the Bengals’ Back Together Saturday practice session.

The Back Together Saturday is scheduled for July 30 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tickets for Back Together Saturday are free and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information on how to access tickets through a presale beginning on July 12. Tickets will be made available to the general public on July 14. Find more information here.

During Back Together Saturday, fans will have the chance to take photos with the Lamar Hunt Trophy (given to the AFC Champion) and sit upon the Ruler of the Jungle throne.

Below are the date and times for all open training camp sessions:

Wednesday, July 27:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 28:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, July 29:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Monday, August 1:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 4:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday, August 5:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 7:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 14:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 18:

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check the Bengals website on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.