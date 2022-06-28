Contests
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces

McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charles McMicken, a name that was synonymous with one of the most iconic buildings on the University of Cincinnati campus, will be removed from all university structures bearing his name.

On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati board of trustees unanimously voted in approval of the recommendation presented by UC President Neville Pinto.

McMicken, who was a slaveowner, according to UC, had his name removed from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2019. Like Tuesday’s recommendation, the 2019 proposal was also brought forth by Pinto.

UC’s president described the 2019 decision as a “critical step” in the university’s pursuit to be more diverse, inclusive and welcoming.

“The message remains much the same – prominence of McMicken’s name on campus and the symbolism of exclusion it represents is holding us back from creating and sustaining a full sense of belonging for all,” President Pinto said.

Speaking to the board of trustees on Tuesday, he asked for their help to “take another pivotal step on our journey forward.”

The unanimous approval from the trustees means the following buildings will be renamed, effective immediately:

  • McMicken Hall - now the Arts and Sciences Hall
  • McMicken Commons - now the Bearcats Commons
  • McMicken Circle - now University Circle
  • Mick & Mack’s Contemporary Café - now Bearcats cafe

