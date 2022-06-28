Contests
CrimeStoppers offers reward for return of historic statue stolen from Eden Park

The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. It disappeared from Eden Park Thursday night.
The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. It disappeared from Eden Park Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of an historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park.

The Capitoline Wolf was stolen from the park on June 16.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

The reward will also be offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspects.

