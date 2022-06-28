Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

DNA test reunites Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years

By Justin Van't Hof and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Using DNA tests, a Vietnam veteran from Michigan connected with his long lost daughter in Australia after 50 years.

“I guess overall it was the defining years of my life,” said Marshall Davis, a Vietnam veteran.

Davis looked through old photos from his time as a master sergeant in the Vietnam War - a time that would prove more defining than he imagined, thanks to a week of leave, some rest and relaxation in Australia and a girl.

“I met Denise at one of the clubs, and we spent the night dancing and drinking a little bit. Well, I drank a lot. We stayed together for three days,” Davis told WLUC.

After leaving, he continued serving in the military and eventually returned to his life in the U.S., thinking his time with Denise would remain just a memory. That is until his nephew did a DNA test revealing a cousin in Australia.

It turned out that Davis had a daughter he didn’t know about.

“Once I saw her, I knew she was mine, but I did the DNA test for additional proof. It came back yes, she’s my daughter, and I couldn’t be happier about it,” Davis said.

After 50 years, a family has come together at last, as Marshall Davis and his son, Jason Davis,...
After 50 years, a family has come together at last, as Marshall Davis and his son, Jason Davis, met Maxine Lewis, the former's long lost Australian daughter.(wluc)

Maxine Lewis of Lake Macquarie, New South Wales, says she tried for years to learn the identity of her father. Raised by her grandparents, she had no clues to start with, but at 50, Lewis was given a DNA test as a gift.

After years of searching there he was, printed plainly on a list, her dad.

“All of the questions that I thought I had throughout my years don’t matter,” Lewis said. “From here on, that’s what matters now.”

She quickly booked a plane to meet her newfound family in person.

“Walking through the doors, it was like it was really happening, and as soon as I saw them, I was just coming home,” Lewis said. “It felt like it was the right thing to do, it was the right place to be, it was the right family.”

Jason Davis, Marshall Davis’ son, says this whole situation is a miracle. He said he always thought he had a sister out there after he had a dream when he was 13 years old.

“There’s a bigger picture going on here,” he said. “True happiness in life, you just pursue it with everything you got and don’t give up before the miracles happen. They can come true. Mine did.”

The family plans to spend the next week with each other in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway on June 26.
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside NKY woman’s home: VIDEO
The man died at the scene.
Nursing home resident killed by car in Lebanon identified

Latest News

Officials say 46 people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant...
Neighbors react after dozens of migrants found dead in truck
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in San Antonio
Body cam shows fired former police chief tasing man
BODYCAM: Twice-fired former police officer tases man in excessive force incident
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri