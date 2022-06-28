Driver hospitalized following wrong-way crash on I-71 Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital following a wrong-way crash late Sunday on I-71.

Brandon Barry, 23, is in stable condition with serious injuries he sustained in the wreck, the Cincinnati Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Barry was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Sunday when police say he hit a 2016 Nissan SUV on Eden Park Drive.

The 23-year-old Barry drove away from the crash and got onto northbound I-71, but he was going the wrong way, CPD said.

Barry’s Silverado then hit a 2013 Toyota Highlander, police explained.

The collision between the Silverado and Highlander caused Barry’s truck to flip over onto its side, according to CPD.

Police responded to the crash a few minutes before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Barry to UC Hospital where remains as of Tuesday.

Cincinnati police said the occupants of the other vehicles Barry hit were treated and released from the hospital.

Excessive speed and impairment as a factor are yet to be determined, police explained. Barry was not wearing a seatbelt.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed Sunday’s crash.

