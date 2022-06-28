Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver hospitalized following wrong-way crash on I-71 Sunday

The I-71 crash happened after the driver drove away from a different wreck.
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital following a wrong-way crash late Sunday on I-71.

Brandon Barry, 23, is in stable condition with serious injuries he sustained in the wreck, the Cincinnati Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Barry was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Sunday when police say he hit a 2016 Nissan SUV on Eden Park Drive.

The 23-year-old Barry drove away from the crash and got onto northbound I-71, but he was going the wrong way, CPD said.

Barry’s Silverado then hit a 2013 Toyota Highlander, police explained.

The collision between the Silverado and Highlander caused Barry’s truck to flip over onto its side, according to CPD.

Police responded to the crash a few minutes before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Barry to UC Hospital where remains as of Tuesday.

Cincinnati police said the occupants of the other vehicles Barry hit were treated and released from the hospital.

Excessive speed and impairment as a factor are yet to be determined, police explained. Barry was not wearing a seatbelt.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed Sunday’s crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
Guns recovered from the home of a Deer Park homicide suspect on Monday.
‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect

Latest News

Jordan Knudson, 37, was arrested on March 26, 2021, for the murder of Krissy Jones, troopers say.
Man sentenced to 65 years for girlfriend’s murder
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: City of Cincinnati has been corrupt ‘for extremely long time,’ key witness says
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
Remaining dry until this weekend
Pleasant and dry today