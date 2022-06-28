Contests
Fire crews battle blaze in Crestview Hills apartment complex

Kenton County fire crews at the scene of a blaze in an apartment complex Monday night.
Kenton County fire crews at the scene of a blaze in an apartment complex Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire crews are responding to a blaze in an apartment complex Monday night.

The fire is in a building in the 500 block of Tuscany Valley Court, which is the location of the Grandview Summit Apartments.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

At least one building is heavily damaged.

No word on injuries.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing store as more information becomes available.

