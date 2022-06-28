Guilty plea in construction worker’s alleged rape of Miami University student

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A former construction contractor has pleaded guilty in a case where he stood accused of raping a Miami University Student.

Zachary Frankart, 22, of Clyde, accepted a deal in which he pleaded down to a count of attempted rape, according to the plea agreement filed Tuesday.

He will become a tier-three sex offender and will be required to check in with authorities every 90 days for the rest of his life. He will also face residency restrictions.

Frankart will be sentenced Aug. 22. He could spend between 2-12 years in prison.

He was arrested in July 2021 and originally indicted on charges of rape and theft.

Oxford police said at the time they responded to North College Avenue after a passerby spotted a victim and called for help.

The victim told police she did not know the suspect but had accepted a ride home from him from an uptown bar.

Police identified Frankart as the suspect within a hours of the report being filed. They found him at a local hotel.

Frankart was in allegedly town working a construction job.

“I think what this brings to everyone’s attention is there are predatory people out there that are looking to take advantage of a person’s vulnerability or a person’s situation,” Oxford PD Lt. Lara Fening said at the time. “So, that’s something that we all need to be aware of and on guard for.”

