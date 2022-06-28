Hamilton man arrested for child porn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton man was arrested on child porn charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Jones said 36-year-old Brandon Marlow was charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance and one count of possession o drug abuse instruments.

“Children are our most innocent victims and this guy is right where he belongs,” Jones said.

According to Jones, there will likely be more charges to follow as the investigation proceeds.

