Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hamilton man arrested for child porn

Brandon Marlow
Brandon Marlow(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton man was arrested on child porn charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Jones said 36-year-old Brandon Marlow was charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance and one count of possession o drug abuse instruments.

“Children are our most innocent victims and this guy is right where he belongs,” Jones said.

According to Jones, there will likely be more charges to follow as the investigation proceeds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
Guns recovered from the home of a Deer Park homicide suspect on Monday.
‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect

Latest News

Monkeypox ENC
Second monkeypox case identified in Ohio
A record 2.2 million Ohioans out of more than 47.9 million nationally will travel this...
Record number of Ohioans to travel over July 4 holiday weekend: AAA
Cincinnati police say a shooting in Evanston Monday night is the city’s latest homicide.
Update: Police ID 27-year-old man shot dead in Evanston
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: What’s happened so far, what’s coming