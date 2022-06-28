I-71/75 South reopens at Brent Spence after car flips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 are open beyond the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington after a crash closed them Tuesday night.
The crash involving a flipped car happened around 7:20 p.m. The interstate reopened around 8 p.m.
No word on injuries.
