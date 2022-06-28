I-71/75 South reopens at Brent Spence after car flips

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 are open beyond the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington after a crash closed them Tuesday night.

The crash involving a flipped car happened around 7:20 p.m. The interstate reopened around 8 p.m.

No word on injuries.

CRASH: A flipped car has closed I-75 South at the Brent Spence Bridge. Reporter @paytontvnews happened to be driving by just as emergency crews arrived around 7:20 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5IuT8sV2TP — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 28, 2022

