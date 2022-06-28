Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Supreme Court decision

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday shared a statement on Instagram from an abortions-rights advocate.

The original statement, provided in full at the end of this story, comes from Jenna Caine Parris, a musician who hosts the “Mama Said Podcast” with actress Jamie Lynn Sigler.

Parris posted a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in the hours after the US Supreme Court delivered its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the landmark precedents governing abortion access in the United States for the last 50 years. She later called state restrictions on abortion access “unjust.”

Burrow shared the statement on his story and did not offer comment.

The statement does not expressly take issue with Dobbs, but it advocates for exceptions to wholesale abortion bans in instances of genetic abnormality and sexual assault as well as where the life of the mother is at risk.

Prior to Dobbs, the Court’s 1992 decision in Casey guaranteed a national right to abortions before around 23 weeks into pregnancy, or the viability stage at which the fetus can survive outside the womb. Dobbs dispensed of that framework and left all decisions to the states, more than a dozen of which enacted so-called “trigger laws” immediately upon the decision’s arrival.

Ohio’s bill now in effect prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is found, as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Exceptions exist when the life of the mother is endangered, but there is no rape or incest exception, and the bill expressly prohibits abortions performed in response to genetic anomaly.

Kentucky’s bill prohibits all abortions at all times with the only exception being when the life of the mother is endangered.

Indiana did not have a trigger law on the books prior to Dobbs, and so abortions remain legal there for the time being.

The statement shared by Burrow reads in full:

“I’m not pro-murdering babies.

“I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs.

“I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.

“I’m pro-Theresa who hemorrhaged due to a placental abruption, causing her parents, spouse, and children to have to make the impossible decision on whether to save her or her unborn child.

“I’m pro-little Cathy who had her innocence ripped away from her by someone she should have been able to trust and her 11 year old body isn’t mature enough to bear the consequences of that betrayal.”

