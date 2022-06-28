Contests
Man sentenced to 65 years for girlfriend’s murder

The victim was found bloodied and unresponsive in a bathtub.
Jordan Knudson, 37, was arrested on March 26, 2021, for the murder of Krissy Jones, troopers say.
Jordan Knudson, 37, was arrested on March 26, 2021, for the murder of Krissy Jones, troopers say.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man, who was convicted in the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, was sentenced to the maximum of 65 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty in April of murdering his girlfriend, Kristina Jones, on Jan. 11, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel.

On Tuesday, Judge Ryan King outlined aggravating factors to increase the advisory sentence, Hertel explained. There was evidence of an escalating domestic violence relationship at trial that the judge factored into the punishment, Hertel said. 

The judge also used Knudson’s past criminal history, violation of a protective order and past violations of probation as factors.

According to court documents, Jones was found bloodied and unresponsive in the bathtub of her friend’s house Country Road 700 West, on Jan. 11, 2021.

[Woman reported being physically abused by ‘boyfriend’ month before her murder, records show]

Detectives say that Jones and Knudson were in a relationship for about two years.

Jones stayed at her friend’s house on and off because she was afraid of Knudson, the documents read. Jones reported that Knudson physically abused her.

Jones went to the emergency room on Dec. 15, 2020, for pain and knots on her head. Jones reported being physically abused and knocked out by her boyfriend, court documents claim.

She filed for a protective order against Knudson on the same day she went to the ER, detectives explained in the document.

Less than a month later, she died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, court records read.

The autopsy report says that the weapon used to kill Jones was a .410 caliber gun.

