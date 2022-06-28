Memorial, funeral services announced for Colerain firefighter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently.

The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Services will immediately follow.

After services have concluded, Springfield Township and Colerain Township Fire Departments will lead a procession to Saint James Cemetery, 6111 Cheviot Road. The approximate start of the procession will be 1:30 p.m.

Below is the procession route:

Spring Grove Cemetery

Winton Road, pausing at Station 79 - 9150 Winton Road

Left on Compton Road

Left on Pippin Road

Right on West Galbraith Road, pausing at Station 26 - 3360 Galbraith Road

Left on Cheviot Road to Saint James Cemetery

The Colerain Fire Department announced Steve Hayden’s death in a Facebook post.

Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain.

“Steve grew up in Colerain and was incredibly proud to be a Colerain Firefighter,” a department spokesperson said. “In addition to his shift responsibilities, he was also a valued member of our training cadre, helping to prepare future firefighters for a career in the fire service.”

Hayden had been working at the Springfield Township Fire Department for the past two years.

“Needless to say, his brothers and sisters on both departments are in shock and he leaves a huge hole to be filled,” the spokesperson said.

No official cause of death has been released.

