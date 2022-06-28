Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Memorial, funeral services announced for Colerain firefighter

Fire officials call Steve Hayden’s death ‘sudden and untimely.’
Springfield Township Firefighter Steve Hayden. Hayden was also formerly with the Colerain Fire...
Springfield Township Firefighter Steve Hayden. Hayden was also formerly with the Colerain Fire Department.(Colerain Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently.

The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Services will immediately follow.

After services have concluded, Springfield Township and Colerain Township Fire Departments will lead a procession to Saint James Cemetery, 6111 Cheviot Road. The approximate start of the procession will be 1:30 p.m.

Below is the procession route:

  • Spring Grove Cemetery
  • Winton Road, pausing at Station 79 - 9150 Winton Road
  • Left on Compton Road
  • Left on Pippin Road
  • Right on West Galbraith Road, pausing at Station 26 - 3360 Galbraith Road
  • Left on Cheviot Road to Saint James Cemetery

The Colerain Fire Department announced Steve Hayden’s death in a Facebook post.

Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain.

“Steve grew up in Colerain and was incredibly proud to be a Colerain Firefighter,” a department spokesperson said. “In addition to his shift responsibilities, he was also a valued member of our training cadre, helping to prepare future firefighters for a career in the fire service.”

Hayden had been working at the Springfield Township Fire Department for the past two years.

“Needless to say, his brothers and sisters on both departments are in shock and he leaves a huge hole to be filled,” the spokesperson said.

No official cause of death has been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Ohio’s new fireworks law: Everything you need to know before July 4th
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri
Guns recovered from the home of a Deer Park homicide suspect on Monday.
‘Small arsenal’ of loaded guns discovered at home of Tri-State homicide suspect

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Police release video of gunfight outside Ziegler Park
Police release video of gunfight outside Ziegler Park
A suspect wanted in a gunfight Monday night where more than 30 shots were fired in Ziegler Park.
Wanted: Police release video of gunfight outside Ziegler Park
Ronald Vest
Ex-Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges