Metro offering fare-free weekend as gas prices soar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices continue to soar across the Tri-State as we move into summer, and Metro wants to provide pain relief at the pump.

For 10 weekends, between Fourth of July weekend, Saturday, July 2 and Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 4, Metro and Access paratransit will provide all Saturday and Sunday trips fare-free.

“We saw such a positive response to our fare-free week in the spring following the initial spike in gas prices,” said Darryl Haley, Metro’s CEO and General Manager. “As those costs continue to rise into summer, we want to make sure everyone knows Metro is not only a cost-effective way to connect to their destinations, but, with our recent service improvements, it’s now more convenient than ever.”

Metro has numerous tools customers can use to plan their trips. Download the free Transit app. Additionally, all route schedules and maps are available online at go-metro.com/schedules.

Customers also can plan their trips using the Google Trip Planner at go-metro.com.

