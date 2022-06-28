Contests
Pedestrian crash closes Dixie Highway in Florence

Police at the scene of a pedestrian crash Tuesday evening in Florence.
Police at the scene of a pedestrian crash Tuesday evening in Florence.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash involving a pedestrian has closed a portion of Dixie Highway Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Dixie Highway and Banklick Street in Florence.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, according to first responders at the scene.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian or how long the closure will last.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

