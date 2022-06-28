Record number of Ohioans to travel over July 4 holiday weekend: AAA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A record 2.2 million Ohioans out of more than 47.9 million nationally will travel this Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA says.

That’s an increase of 3.8% in Ohio over 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

AAA says 2.08 million people are expected to drive, 70,297 will fly and 104,696 will travel by other means.

The afternoons of Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 are expected to be the busiest on the roads.

While the majority of people will be taking to the roads, the portion of travelers going by vehicle increased only by half a percent compared to 2021, AAA reports.

Drivers are paying a little less for gas these days after prices soared to record-high levels above $5 per gallon of regular earlier this month.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline has dropped for the second straight week last week, falling by nearly $0.09, according to GasBuddy.

Air travel has dropped 1.2% from last year, AAA says.

Other means of transportation―including buses, trains or cruises―increased more than 150%.

While there is no firm data on why air travel dropped, analysts point to issues airlines are having since the end of the pandemic, which saw airlines scrambling to meet the surge in demand as both business and leisure travelers sought to take to the skies once again.

Memorial Day and Juneteenth holidays saw thousands of flights canceled or delayed across the country.

“Staffing shortages, increases in COVID-related unexpected absences and even weather are among the many factors resulting in turbulent situations for travelers opting to fly, especially during times of peak demand,” says Jamie Johnson, AAA Retail Manager.

“Those taking to the skies should be prepared for flight cancellations and delays. Working with a trusted travel advisor is the best bet to reducing stress when flying.”

