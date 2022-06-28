Remaining dry and pleasant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another pleasant day with low humidity, below normal (85) temperatures, and dry weather. We will see lots of sunshine with a high of 81. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

We remain dry until Friday when there is a small chance for a stray shower. Humidity levels will increase Friday and continue into next week. With the higher humidity levels we will see storm chances increase Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be dry for Independence Day. If you have outdoor plans there is no concern for rain to impact those events. Highs will return to the 90s briefly on Thursday and Friday before dropping to the 80s.

