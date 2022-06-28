Contests
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

