Wanted: Police release video of gunfight outside Ziegler Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a gunfight in the area of Zeigler Park resulted in dozens of shots being fired Monday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. in Over-the-Rhine near the Pendleton neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a person in jeans and a grey hoodie with the hood up walking westward along Woodward Street toward the park.

At the 1:11 mark of the video, the person returns running from the park with a gun in hand firing back in the direction of the park.

More than 30 shots were fired from two separate guns, police say. Stray bullets went into surrounding residences and damaged property. No one was hurt.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the grey hoodie.

If you know the person, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police District One at 513-352-3505.

Do you know the person firing a gun (1:11 mark) in this video? Around 9 p.m. on 6-27, more than 30 shots were fired from 2 separate guns at Ziegler Park. Thankfully no one was injured, but stray bullets went into a few surrounding residences and damaged property. @CPDCaptHammer pic.twitter.com/dOvjyPDGlf — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 28, 2022

