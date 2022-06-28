Contests
Wanted: Police release video of gunfight outside Ziegler Park

More than 30 shots were fired, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a gunfight in the area of Zeigler Park resulted in dozens of shots being fired Monday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. in Over-the-Rhine near the Pendleton neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a person in jeans and a grey hoodie with the hood up walking westward along Woodward Street toward the park.

At the 1:11 mark of the video, the person returns running from the park with a gun in hand firing back in the direction of the park.

More than 30 shots were fired from two separate guns, police say. Stray bullets went into surrounding residences and damaged property. No one was hurt.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the grey hoodie.

If you know the person, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police District One at 513-352-3505.

