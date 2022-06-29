Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.(Anastasiia Stiahailo from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on breastfeeding.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life, but now also supports continued breastfeeding of age 2 and older.

The AAP says breastmilk provides significant health benefits to babies.

While breastfeeding may not be an option for everyone, any amount of breast milk is better than none, and the longer a baby is breastfed, the better, according to the AAP.

The group is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.

It’s urging policy change to address the persisting stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for mothers who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

This is the AAP’s first update to its breastfeeding guidance in ten years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says
Two runners with a local AAU team will compete in the Junior Olympics
Tri-State track stars headed to Junior Olympics
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Cincinnati City Council expands health care plan to include elective abortions
Cincinnati City Council expands health care plan to include elective abortions