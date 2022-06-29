Contests
Bed Bath & Beyond accused of turning off AC in stores to save money

Several locations are closing.
Several locations are closing.(WTOK)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bank of America analysts are accusing Bed Bath & Beyond stores of turning off their AC in stores due to a drop in sales.

According to Fox Business, the analysts visited stores and reported the air conditioning had been turned down. They also reported they had cut employees’ hours, reduced store operating hours, canceled remodeling projects and replaced rewards programs.

“From our store visits, we believe that Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to quickly trim expenses to align costs with [sales] declines,” the Bank of America report read.

However, the company told the New York Post none of their stores were directed to adjust their air conditioning.

