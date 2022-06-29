Blue Ash Police in search of suspected abductor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue Ash Police are searching for a man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend from her work.

Shortly before midnight on June 19, a 911 caller told Blue Ash police her sister was abducted by 22-year-old Raymond Minnifield III, according to police.

The victim’s sister told 911 her sister was at her job on Kenwood Road when Minnifield took her, according to Blue Ash Police.

The victim was later released at an unknown location and walked to a relative’s house in Lockland, according to Blue Ash Police.

Minnifield’s last known address was the 8600 Block of Pippin Road, according to Blue Ash Detectives.

Call Detective Mark Niehaus at 513-745-8429 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you know about Minnifield’s whereabouts.

