Brown County Pregnancy Resource Center working to help teens

BROWN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Money and getting the word out: those are two challenges the Appalachian regions of the Tri-State face when it comes to reproductive health services, specifically when it involved young teens.

In Georgetown, Kentucky, the Pregnancy Resource Center says the door is always open to anyone who needs the help.

With the population so spread out, the biggest challenge facing the Pregnancy Resource Center is money and spreading the word.

The non-profit has a billboard campaign running along State Route 32, also known as the Appalachian Highway, to direct pregnant teens to their Resource Center.

Some of the most common questions posed to Client Services Director, Lainey Staggs?

“Basically, how am I going to do this? What choices do I have? What all do I need for a baby? I don’t even know how to, you know, change a baby’s diaper, make a bottle,” says Staggs.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court will not change how the Resource Center operates, says Brown County Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director Tamma Plymesser.

“How has the Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade affected the Pregnancy Center? As far as we’re concerned, we will continue to provide the same services we always have,” explains Plymesser. “We do anticipate having more clients come as that is no longer an option for them.”

2016 is the last year of data available and in that year, Brown County had 60 pregnancies (21.4%) of girls between the ages of 10 and 19.

The more densely populated Hamilton County showed the same percentage rate of teen pregnancies that year.

The services that the center provides are free.

Young mothers pay for the items by earning points when they watch parenting videos or attend classes, even for items that mother’s across the country are struggling to find - like baby formula

Plymesser says the center was down to one can of the most popular baby formula on Tuesday. Thankfully, someone in the community stopped by and made a donation to restock the shelf.

The Pregnancy Resource Center here in Brown County is non-profit and does not have a political affiliation.

They accept donations five days a week.

