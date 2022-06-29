Burglary suspect beat, tied up Ohio County homeowner, prosecutor says

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after a homeowner said he was beaten and his residence burglarized, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Deddens said on June 26 arround 8:30 a.m., the victim heard a vehicle pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road, and saw an unknown male in his garage attempting to steal a table saw.

The male, later identified as Marvin Moyers Jr., then tied up the homeowner and repeatedly beat him. The victim sustained various injuries including black eyes, contusions, and at least one laceration that required stitches, according to Deddens.

The prosecutor said after the victim was able to free himself, he walked to a neighbor’s residence for help.

The victim told officers the suspect took several firearms, a table saw and other personal belongings before leaving.

During the investigation, officers located a significant amount of blood in the residence, footprints in the living room and basement, and a black cable fastened to a chair.

The victim told officers that after freeing himself from the restraints, he observed a red SUV near his home. Home security footage from a nearby residence also showed a red SUV traveling in the area around the same time.

According to Deddens, detectives from the Indiana State Police learned that a woman called 911 in Switzerland County to report a domestic battery. The woman was a girlfriend to Moyers Jr.

Deputies responded to the Moyers residence and observed a red SUV in the driveway.

Detectives believed that the vehicle matched the vehicle in the neighbor’s surveillance video taken earlier in the day near the victim’s residence, Deddens said.

Moyers Jr. was subsequently arrested for domestic battery and transported to the Switzerland County Jail.

Officers said the female had been in a relationship with Moyers and had come to his residence to retrieve some of her property.

While getting her belongings, she noticed a gun and a laptop at Moyer’s residence, which she believed to be stolen.

A search warrant recovered various items such as a shotgun, cigars, and electronic devices, all of which were also believed to be stolen from the Mexico Ridge residence.

Moyers Jr. was also charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury.

