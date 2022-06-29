Contests
Comfy and warmer Wednesday before humidity increases

Chances for storms also arrive at the start of the holiday weekend.
Won't be a complete washout each day, but you'll want to have alternate plans for any Fourth celebrations.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for daytime highs near 85 degrees today under sunny skies once again!

Wednesday will be the last of the almost perfect days in the Tristate as low humidity continues. Thursday the humidity will be on the increase then Friday through next week get ready to sweat.

With the combination of a noticeable increase of humidity and a high temperature in the low 90s pushing the heat index into the middle and upper 90s, our break is coming to an end.

Saturday and Sunday will both be humid and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be lower due to cloud cover but the humidity will more than make up for the slightly cooler air to insure an uncomfortable outdoor experience. Fourth of July on Monday will also have scattered showers and storms in the tri-state.

Next week look for the humid weather to continue as well as the 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

