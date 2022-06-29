Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Couple celebrating 100th birthdays, 79 years of marriage: ‘We’ve never had a quarrel’

A couple in Ohio is celebrating 79 years of marriage while also looking forward to turning 100...
A couple in Ohio is celebrating 79 years of marriage while also looking forward to turning 100 years old together.
By Natalie Clark
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) - An Ohio couple sure has a lot to celebrate this year: 79 years of marriage and upcoming 100th birthdays.

June and Hubert Malicote were both born in July of 1922 in rural Kentucky and eventually moved to Hamilton, Ohio, for work.

An invite to church one evening led Hubert Malicote to his future bride.

“We went in, and a group of young girls was right in front of us. She looked around at me and smiled,” Hubert Malicote said.

A friendship blossomed that soon turned to love, and the two were married on June 8, 1943.

Soon after, Hubert Malicote set off to serve our country in World War II. Unknown to June Malicote, he was stationed in Honolulu.

“One evening, I was walking through the commissary and saw a grass skirt on the wall. I thought if I could mail that, it would give her some indication of where I might be,” Hubert Malicote said.

June Malicote said she received the package in the mail.

“I then got a picture sent back, and I had my own Honolulu girl,” Hubert Malicote said.

And two years later, she welcomed him home.

“As the train stopped, the conductor standing beside me said ‘she’s waiting for you,’” Hubert Malicote said.

The couple settled in Hamilton and have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

They say their faith is strong and love abides.

“We’ve never had a quarrel. We’ve never had one quarrel,” June Malicote said.

Hubert Malicote said ‘til death do us part holds strong.

‘We meant it, and it means something,” Hubert Malicote said.

Copyright 2022 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash
Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Interest in vasectomies has increased