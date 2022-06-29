Crews battle two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills.

One person was reported to be trapped when crews responded to the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment.

No injuries were immediately reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and on all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.