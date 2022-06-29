Contests
Crews battle two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early-morning blaze at a Walnut Hills apartment building.
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early-morning blaze at a Walnut Hills apartment building.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills.

One person was reported to be trapped when crews responded to the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment.

No injuries were immediately reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and on all our digital platforms.

