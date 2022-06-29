Crews battle two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills.
One person was reported to be trapped when crews responded to the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment.
No injuries were immediately reported.
