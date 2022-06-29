Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection in Wayne County at approximately 1:53 p.m. on June 28.

According to a Kentucky State Police report, the initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Michael McClellan, 28, was traveling south on KY 90 at high speeds when he struck a 2006 Chevrolet Pickup operated by Delmar Brumely, 81 and the passenger Wendell Kelsay, 71.

Brumley and Kelsay were airlifted to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington for life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

McClellan sustained fatal injuries om the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Wayne County Coroner’s office.

The investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey.

