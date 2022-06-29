Contests
Lawsuit filed in Ohio Supreme Court to block state’s six-week ban on abortion

Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court(The Ohio Channel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation and the law firm Wilmer Hale filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the Ohio Supreme Court to try and block the state’s six-week ban on abortion.

“We ask the Ohio Supreme Court to stop enforcement of Senate Bill 23. Absent action from the court, many Ohioans will be forced to give birth against their will, many will have illegal or dangerous abortions, and some will die. People of color and low-income communities, who comprise the majority of patients seeking abortions, will be disproportionately impacted,” a statement from Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU, of Ohio read.

The suit was filed on behalf of Pre-Term Cleveland, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, Planned Parenthood Greater Ohio, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, Toledo’s Women’s Center, and Dr. Sharon Liner, an individual abortion provider.

The plaintiffs are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to order state officials not to enforce S.B. 23 and declare the ban unconstitutional.

The state’s Heartbeat Law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy; after that, they’re allowed only to save a patient’s life or when their health is seriously compromised.

“Those of you who are pro-choice believe this is a matter of freedom and is a decision only the woman can make. Those who are pro-life, including my wife Fran and me, believe that the life of a human being is at stake and that we have an obligation to protect that innocent life,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 2018 The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the law.

The ruling on the 1973 Roe v. Wade case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws

