LIST: Fourth of July events, fireworks

Fourth of July events are scheduled this year.
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year.(Taps Tastes and Tunes)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fourth of July is Monday and dozens of events are scheduled throughout the long weekend.

Here’s the latest list of events so far:

July 1

West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals

July 2

New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks

West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals

July 3

Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert

West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals

Balloon Glow at Coney Island

Colerain: Click here for details

Fairfield: Red, White and Kaboom

Florence: Independence Day Celebration

New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks

West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals

Independence Day Cruise by BB Riverboats

July 4

Edgewood: Edgewood’s 4th of July Extravaganza

New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks

Ault Park: 54th Annual Independence Day Fireworks

Blue Ash: Red, White and Blue Ash

Hamilton: Light up Liberty celebration

Hamilton July 4th celebration

Liberty Township: Fourth of July parade

Northside: Fourth of July 4th of July house float event

Sawyer Point Concerts and Rozzi Fireworks: Free to the public with food, vendors, and alcohol.

Wyoming: Fourth of July Celebration

Riverbend: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Red, White and Boom!

Did we miss an event? Send us details at desk@fox19.com with the location, date and time of the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

