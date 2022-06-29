LIST: Fourth of July events, fireworks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fourth of July is Monday and dozens of events are scheduled throughout the long weekend.
Here’s the latest list of events so far:
July 1
West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals
July 2
New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks
West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals
July 3
Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert
West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals
Balloon Glow at Coney Island
Colerain: Click here for details
Fairfield: Red, White and Kaboom
Florence: Independence Day Celebration
New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks
West Chester: Taps Tastes and Tunes Festivals
Independence Day Cruise by BB Riverboats
July 4
Edgewood: Edgewood’s 4th of July Extravaganza
New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks
Ault Park: 54th Annual Independence Day Fireworks
Blue Ash: Red, White and Blue Ash
Hamilton: Light up Liberty celebration
Hamilton July 4th celebration
Liberty Township: Fourth of July parade
Northside: Fourth of July 4th of July house float event
Sawyer Point Concerts and Rozzi Fireworks: Free to the public with food, vendors, and alcohol.
Wyoming: Fourth of July Celebration
Riverbend: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Red, White and Boom!
