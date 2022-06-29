Contests
Man who shot ODNR officer federally sentenced on separate charges

The Greene County man was sentenced for illegally obtaining a firearm
Brian Liming, 45, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for illegally obtaining a firearm.
Brian Liming, 45, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for illegally obtaining a firearm.(Miami Valley Jails)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greene County man who shot an Ohio wildlife officer with an illegal firearm was sentenced in U.S. District Court on June 29.

Brian Liming, 45, of Jamestown, Ohio, was federally sentenced to nine years and 364 days in prison, according to United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

Liming, who was previously convicted of a misdemeanor of domestic violence, illegally possessed a 20-gauge loaded shotgun and shot an ODNR officer on Dec. 20, 2020. He pleaded guilty in August 2021, according to court documents.

The Department of Justice said that Liming was convicted at Clinton County Common Please Court with felony assault and misdemeanor hunting charges, sentencing him to 54 months in jail.

Liming’s federal sentence will conduct at the same time as his local one.

