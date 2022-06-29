Old Spice, Arby’s launch Meat Sweats deodorant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is joining forces with Arby’s to launch a limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense dry spray.

If you fight the “dreaded meat sweats” while chowing down on an Arby’s half-pound roast beef sandwich, this collaboration could be exactly what you need.

“Whether you are scaling a Meat Mountain or a Half Pound Roast Beef, Arby’s is thrilled that our guests have access to this innovative solution that helps them fully enjoy the Meats while avoiding the Sweats,” said Jim Taylor, Arby’s President. “We are big fans of Old Spice’s products and creativity, and it was a no-brainer to have a little fun with them on this program.”

The limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense kit is available online at Arby’s website for $60. The kit also comes with a custom roast beef sweat suit, gym towel and sweatband.

