Old Spice, Arby’s launch Meat Sweats deodorant

Old Spice and Arby’s have joined forces to tackle the meat sweats with the long-lasting sweat protection of Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray. The exclusive partnership features a hilarious new ad and a limited-edition kit featuring a custom roast beef sweat suit and Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray now available on Arbysshop.com while supplies last.(Old Spice)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is joining forces with Arby’s to launch a limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense dry spray.

If you fight the “dreaded meat sweats” while chowing down on an Arby’s half-pound roast beef sandwich, this collaboration could be exactly what you need.

“Whether you are scaling a Meat Mountain or a Half Pound Roast Beef, Arby’s is thrilled that our guests have access to this innovative solution that helps them fully enjoy the Meats while avoiding the Sweats,” said Jim Taylor, Arby’s President. “We are big fans of Old Spice’s products and creativity, and it was a no-brainer to have a little fun with them on this program.”

The limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense kit is available online at Arby’s website for $60. The kit also comes with a custom roast beef sweat suit, gym towel and sweatband.

