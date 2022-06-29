P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Former Sittenfeld PAC treasurer to testify as prosecution wraps up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Federal authorities are expected to call their final two witnesses Wednesday in the public corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld.

They are Democratic strategist Jared Kamrass and Laura Brunner, CEO of The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

Prosecutors have indicated Kamrass will testify that Sittenfeld intentionally targeted donors with business before the city for campaign contributions.

The lead FBI agent in the corruption investigation that resulted in Sittenfeld’s indictment confirmed under cross-examination last week Kamrass pocketed $15,000 FBI agents gave him for Mayor John Cranley’s campaign.

It was not immediately clear when this occurred or what ultimately happened to the money.

Federal officials began investigating public corruption in Cincinnati in September 2017. By the end of 2020, three City Council members were under indictment: Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamara Dennard.

Sittenfeld, 37, of East Walnut Hills, is accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting on Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Downtown in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC).

Sittenfeld faces two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to keep Kamrass, his former PAC treasurer, from testifying in this trial, dismissing him as a “disgruntled” former employee who was “fired after Mr. Sittenfeld discovered he acted dishonestly.”

But U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole determined Kamrass can testify because it relates to Sittenfeld’s “intent and conduct at issue in this case.”

Kamrass processed Sittenfeld’s PAC donations and advised him how to take donations from investors who turned out to be FBI agents, according to testimony so far.

Kamrass is the principal at Rivertown Strategies in downtown Cincinnati and served as a consultant for local and state politicians like now-former Mayor John Cranley and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

He has run fundraising for Cranley, identifying himself in media reports last year as a spokesman for Cranley’s PAC during his campaign for Ohio’s governor.

Other clients are multiple elected officials and/or candidates for public office including Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Dumas and Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Like another key witness in the case against Sittenfeld, Chinedum Ndukwe, Kamrass entered into a proffer agreement with the government “after the F.B.I. learned of his criminal acts,” court records state.

Kamrass could be prosecuted and “violated federal laws, about commonplace, legal practices of campaign financing and fundraising” that are not related to Sittenfeld’s case, court records show.

Sittenfeld was “unaware” of Kamrass’ crimes “which were unrelated to his employment with Mr. Sittenfeld” or that Kamrass had a proffer agreement with the government when he fired him, a defense filing states.

Court records indicate Kamrass lied to Sittenfeld “about having followed up with (an undercover FBI agent) to confirm proper LLC principal attribution information. As soon as Mr. Sittenfeld discovered this lie, he immediately fired the individual for dishonesty – an episode the individual has admitted to the FBI. Unbeknownst to Mr. Sitteneld, the same individual committed separate crimes – having nothing to do with Mr. Sittenfeld – while working for Public Official A, causing the individual to ultimately become a government cooperator.”

Public Official A’s role is described in multiple court records as the mayor of Cincinnati (which was Cranley) during the time of the investigation:

“Under the charter of the city of Cincinnati, Public Official A could veto a vote of the council, but the council could then override Public Official A’s veto with six out of nine votes,” the defense’s trial motion states.

Brunner is expected to testify that Sittenfeld pressured her over the Elm Street property, according to the FBI.

“She likes to act like she’s the king - and she’s not,” Sittenfeld said in one recorded conversation played for jurors.

Sittenfeld also is recorded telling “Vinny”: “I forced her to move forward.”

A key witness in the case against Sittenfeld testified Tuesday that developers can only get approval for their projects in the city of Cincinnati if they donate to elected officials.

“In my opinion, the city of Cincinnati has been corrupt for an extremely long time,” Chinedum Ndukwe announced.

Saying he felt “preyed upon,” the former Cincinnati Bengal player turned developer agreed to work for the FBI in March 2018 after agents recorded him on a phone call and approached him two months prior.

“I wanted to make sure they weren’t able to do these things and shake people down the way they shook me down,” Ndukwe said.

“There’s been a culture of expectations to give to these politicians and that’s what I wanted to stop.”

The FBI paid him $27,000 in 2018 and 2019 to target government officials.

“Ndukwe began working for the government in March 2018 after an investigation of him revealed his involvement in campaign finance law violations, IRA early withdrawal violations and an assortment of other potential federal crimes,” Sittenfeld’s attorneys wrote in recently filed court records.

According to part of the proffer agreement that Ndukwe signed in March 2018 that was shown in court Tuesday, he could be prosecuted for aggravated identity theft, money laundering and structured bank transactions.

The government “expressly reserves the rights to pursue any and all investigative leads,” the document states.

Ndukwe introduced Sittenfeld and fellow councilman Jeff Pastor to agents who posed as wealthy, out-of-town investors interested in Ndukwe’s plan to develop the former Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati into a hotel and office complex with sports betting.

Sittenfeld who served on council for a decade, and Pastor, 38, a Republican, were both indicted in similar but separate cases just days apart.

Prosecutors say both men engaged in a pay-to-play scheme in exchange for votes or support for development projects - in Sittenfeld’s case, contributions to his political action committee (PAC) for support and votes for Ndukwe’s Elm Street project.

At the time of his arrest, Sittenfeld was considered by many as the front runner to be Cincinnati’s next mayor.

Ndukwe testified Tuesday that Sittenfeld was always talking about raising money for the 2021 mayor’s race and told him most of the city’s developers donated $10,000 to his campaign.

He said Sittenfeld asked him if he could be counted on for that much as well, telling jurors “it was pretty jarring to hear that.”

According to his indictment, Sittenfeld told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

Before the November 2018 general election, people could contribute $1,100 to the city of Cincinnati candidates both individually and from as many LLCs as that individual owned. Issue 13 was passed limiting it to one or the other and not under multiple LLCs.

At one point, Ndukwe told Sittenfeld one of the potential “investors” who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent couldn’t meet with him until after the election and Sittenfeld replied, according to his indictment and testimony outlined in court on Monday: “one challenge is that obviously after the, the deadline,” referring to Election Day when Issue 13 was up for a vote.

Sittenfeld told Ndukwe, who sought his support for the Elm Street property, according to his indictment and taped conversations shown in writing and played for the jury on Monday: “....you don’t want me to be like, ‘hey Chim, like I love you but can’t’....

Sittenfeld suggested Ndukwe get five LLCs, telling him he was a “pretty persuasive guy” and “I have faith in you.”

Ndukwe also testified Tuesday that he gave thousands of dollars to family and friends to donate in their names to then-Mayor John Cranley in 2013.

Ndukwe said he did that to skirt election finance laws and claims Cranley was well aware.

He told jurors: “...in order to be considered an impactful developer in the community you had to donate to politicians.”

Things got worse for him he says after he donated to the campaign of then-Councilwoman Yvette Simpson when she ran against Cranley for mayor @FOX19 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 28, 2022

FOX19 NOW has tried to reach Cranley multiple times at his law firm, but he is out of the country for the next few weeks.

“I will be out of the country with limited connectivity until July 14,” reads an email FOX19 NOW received from Cranley’s work account when we emailed him there seeking comment following Ndukwe’s testimony Tuesday.

“I will be able to check emails periodically. Please bear with me. If you need immediate assistance, please contact my assistant....”

Cranley’s former chief of staff when he was mayor between 2013 to 2016 testified for the prosecution on Tuesday.

Jay Kincaid said after he left the mayor’s office, he worked as a lobbyist for Ndukwe and the Port Authority.

Ndukwe told an FBI agent that Sittenfeld told Ndukwe to talk to Kincaid about how to “discretely” make donations, the agent testified.

That didn’t come up Tuesday when Kincaid testified.

Instead, Kincaid said “something felt off” with Ndukwe’s so-called “investors” who bragged about all their money and tried to give Sittenfeld a cash donation and take him on an out-of-state trip.

He said he warned Sittenfeld multiple times not to take donations from the men who turned out to be FBI agents.

Kincaid also testified that Cranley and Ndukwe had a “falling out” after Ndukwe tore down a Clifton building without a permit and faced a $25,000 fine.

“He wanted the mayor and I to intercede and to make the problem go away but that didn’t happen,” Kincaid said on the stand.

He said Ndukwe told him ‘I don’t feel I’m getting a return on my investment for campaign contributions to the mayor … if that doesn’t change, I’ll have to reconsider my support.”

Kincaid said he told Cranley who responded “I’m done with Chin.”

Kincaid said he had breakfast with Sittenfeld and alleged he told him this about lobbyist Chip Gerhardt: 'If he hedges on my campaign, I'll hedge on his clients as mayor.' Councilman Chris Smitherman was running for mayor too, but dropped after his wife, 48, died to focus on kids — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 28, 2022

Kincaid worked for both Ndukwe and the Port Authority as lobbyists until the Port Authority’s president, knowing they were going to at last hold the property rights to 435 Elm Street, came to him and told him he had to decide which one he would keep.

Kincaid told jurors he chose the Port Authority.

‘Pretty good gig,’ Ndukwe wryly added after telling the jury that. Some jurors chuckled. Others did not, nor even crack a smile @FOX19 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 28, 2022

It’s not clear how many witnesses will ultimately testify in the trial.

One witness for Sittenfeld apparently didn’t know he was going to be subpoenaed as a defense witness and had concerns about the scope of his testimony.

The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole, met in chambers last week with the defense and talked with the witness and his attorney. Cole did not identify the witness.

Sittenfeld’s defense wants to call 13 character witnesses, but the judge made it clear that so many would not be permitted. It could be three.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necessary,” court records show.

During opening statements last week, one of Sittenfeld’s attorneys said “it is likely” that Sittenfeld will take the stand in his own defense. If that happens, prosecutors can present rebuttal new witnesses and/or new evidence.

List of character witnesses for Sittenfeld:

Stephen Leeper: President & CEO of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC)

Former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Michael Fisher

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach

Current Interim City Manager John Curp

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church

Dan Schimberg, president of Uptown Rental Properties

Matt Alter, president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48

Former Cincinnati deputy city solicitor Luke Blocher, who now works for Taft Stettinius & Hollister, a Downtown law firm. When he worked for the city, he was responsible for leading the divisions supporting the city’s economic development, real estate, municipal finance, land use and planning, and transportation functions.

Christie Bryant Kuhns, former Democratic state representative who represented the 32nd District (Cincinnati), lawyer and community advocate

Means Cameron, a Cincinnati clothing entrepreneur with the successful BlaCkOWned brand (that outfitted the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl)

