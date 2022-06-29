Police investigating shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block around 8 a.m.

Police have not said how many victims there are.

No other details were immediately available.

