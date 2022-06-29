Contests
Police investigating shooting in Westwood

Police are on the scene investigating.
Police are on the scene investigating.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block around 8 a.m.

Police have not said how many victims there are.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

