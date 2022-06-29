Police investigating shooting in Westwood
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood Wednesday morning.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block around 8 a.m.
Police have not said how many victims there are.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.