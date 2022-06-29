‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive begins July 1

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Community partners from across Liberty and West Chester townships are teaming up to help students prepare for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supply giveaway.

Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Community Advisory Committee partners will begin collecting school supplies at locations throughout West Chester and Liberty townships on July 1.

The drive will culminate at a “Stuff the Bus” event on Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Square at Liberty Center.

The event benefits Lakota School students and Cincinnati Children’s patient families in need.

“We are always grateful to our community and the support they show our students. We truly appreciate the Advisory Committee for organizing this event that will certainly help our kids start the year off right,” Lakota School District Superintendent Matt Miller said in a news release.

In addition to collecting school supplies, Cincinnati Children’s will provide free vision screenings at the July 27 event.

Anyone interested in donating school supplies can drop off at five locations throughout the community through July 26:

Cincinnati Children’s Liberty location (main entrance) 7777 Yankee Rd, Liberty Township, 45044

Liberty Township Administration Building , 5021 Winner’s Circle Dr., Liberty Township 45011

MidPointe Library , 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township 45069

Lakota Schools Central Office , 5572 Princeton Road, Liberty Township 45011

VOA MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester 45069

Supplies needed include:

Earbuds and headphones with an audio jack

Pencil pouches

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Resealable plastic bags (gallon and quart sizes)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.